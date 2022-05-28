Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 589 Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banner by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Banner by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banner alerts:

In related news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,210.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

BANR stock opened at $58.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.03. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average of $45.48.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.20 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens raised their target price on Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Banner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.