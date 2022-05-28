Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 589 Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Banner during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Banner by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Banner by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BANR. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $58.93 on Friday. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $66.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day moving average of $45.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.24. Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Banner’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

In other Banner news, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

