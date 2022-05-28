Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,623 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,615,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,687,000 after purchasing an additional 172,593 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 150.9% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,953,000 after purchasing an additional 900,649 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,104,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,533,000 after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in EPR Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,074,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in EPR Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other EPR Properties news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $249,955.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPR Properties stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $41.14 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a current ratio of 8.14.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.55). EPR Properties had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 218.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.90.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

