Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,505 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of FOX by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 100,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 308,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,389,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Shares of FOXA opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.64. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

