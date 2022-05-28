Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,752 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000.
Shares of VREX stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23. Varex Imaging Co. has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $32.65. The company has a market capitalization of $911.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.
Varex Imaging Profile (Get Rating)
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.
