Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Sempra by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sempra by 54.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Sempra by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sempra by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sempra by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $166.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.83 and its 200 day moving average is $145.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $173.28.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 144.48%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.67.

Sempra Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.