Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,675 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after buying an additional 36,839 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 531,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after buying an additional 86,905 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,536,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 19.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 43,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 205,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. 14.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE KRO opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $562.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.02 million. Analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.02%.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

