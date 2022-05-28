Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 360,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,910,000 after buying an additional 201,042 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 326,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,201,000 after buying an additional 182,021 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 263,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,822,000 after buying an additional 167,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,556,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,136,000 after buying an additional 158,657 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,361,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,649,000 after buying an additional 136,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $129.89 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.65 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.27.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

