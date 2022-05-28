Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $32,000 Stock Position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,404 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,633 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 117,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 15,024 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,193,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 260,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 32,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

AVAL stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $6.17.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $931.23 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.17%. This is a positive change from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is 2,198.75%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

