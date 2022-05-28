Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $36,000 Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 252.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,206 over the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $91.04 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.88 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.05 and a 200 day moving average of $89.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.
Tyson Foods Profile (Get Rating)
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.
