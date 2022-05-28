Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $28,000 in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,827,000 after purchasing an additional 468,212 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,348,000 after purchasing an additional 330,390 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,700,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $300,726,000 after purchasing an additional 53,639 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,575,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $325,930,000 after purchasing an additional 32,198 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 772,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,569,000 after buying an additional 32,673 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.72.

FIVE opened at $138.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.49. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.83 and a 1 year high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

