Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $31,000 in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Genasys by 29.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Genasys by 13.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 14,228 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Genasys by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after buying an additional 149,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Genasys by 33.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Genasys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GNSS opened at $3.75 on Friday. Genasys Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $137.17 million, a PE ratio of -187.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Genasys Profile (Get Rating)

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.