Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $33,000 in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GeoPark by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of GeoPark by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GeoPark by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in GeoPark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. 37.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GeoPark alerts:

GPRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE GPRK opened at $15.89 on Friday. GeoPark Limited has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $957.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. GeoPark had a net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 134.85%. The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.94 million. On average, analysts predict that GeoPark Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

GeoPark Company Profile (Get Rating)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.