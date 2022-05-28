Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLIT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 0.90. Harmonic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.57 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

