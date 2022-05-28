Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ACNB in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in ACNB by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ACNB by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ACNB by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ACNB by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 23.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACNB opened at $33.23 on Friday. ACNB Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $289.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

In other news, Director Scott L. Kelley purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.90 per share, with a total value of $32,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lynda L. Glass sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $174,515.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,001.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,107 shares of company stock valued at $203,153 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ACNB in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

