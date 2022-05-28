Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,774 SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,774 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCWX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the first quarter worth $3,519,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 209.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the third quarter worth $135,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 223.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 100.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 47,536 shares during the period. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Wendy Thomas acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George B. Hanna acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,100. 85.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SecureWorks stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. SecureWorks Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $26.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $919.92 million, a P/E ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.01.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.85 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCWX. StockNews.com began coverage on SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

