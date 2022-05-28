Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,852 Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 249.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 201,609 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 52.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 31,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Zachary E. Savas acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $107,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,571 shares in the company, valued at $735,766.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew P. Studdert acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $26,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,283 shares in the company, valued at $400,440.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 251,216 shares of company stock worth $2,749,793. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALTG shares. Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $344.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.71. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Alta Equipment Group had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

