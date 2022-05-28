Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 16,641 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 16,641 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $62.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day moving average is $55.36. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $43.85 and a 1 year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

WDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Western Digital from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

