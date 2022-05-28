Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 26,960 Shares of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,960 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in USD Partners were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USDP. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in USD Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of USD Partners by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of USD Partners by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of USD Partners by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USDP. TheStreet raised USD Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut USD Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on USD Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of USDP stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77. USD Partners LP has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $8.27.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $28.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 million. USD Partners had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that USD Partners LP will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.49%.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

