Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 3,857 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,378,000 after purchasing an additional 479,210 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,622,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,513,000 after purchasing an additional 159,112 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,063,000 after acquiring an additional 40,235 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,461,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,254,000 after acquiring an additional 292,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,738,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ED stock opened at $100.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.23. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.17 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.77.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ED. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.45.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

