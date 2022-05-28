Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KRC opened at $61.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $56.94 and a 12 month high of $79.06.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.19%.

In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,879.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.78.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

