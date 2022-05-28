Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 256 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zendesk by 31.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Zendesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Zendesk by 42.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after buying an additional 17,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Zendesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $701,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,173,760.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 92,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,003 shares of company stock valued at $4,263,936. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZEN. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.30.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $99.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.48 and a 12-month high of $153.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of -49.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.