Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1,425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 362.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on THO. Citigroup cut their price target on Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.64.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $76.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.84. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.26 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.40%.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer purchased 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,612.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Thor Industries (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.