Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.50.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $294.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.54. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $259.95 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $308.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.30.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $2,645,331.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,727,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,181,686.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $447,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

