Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Position Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 697,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after acquiring an additional 21,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 96,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PEO opened at $23.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

