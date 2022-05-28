Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Shares Gap Down to $70.93

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $70.93, but opened at $68.31. Agree Realty shares last traded at $68.40, with a volume of 11,927 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.19.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 157.87%.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Agree Realty Company Profile (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.