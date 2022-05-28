Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 289.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,686,000 after buying an additional 86,620 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,929,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,271,000 after buying an additional 30,837 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $87,018,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Air Lease by 2.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,941,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,386,000 after purchasing an additional 46,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Air Lease by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,328,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $38.07 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $596.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently -54.81%.

AL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,204,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,882,264.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

