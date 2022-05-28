Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 266.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALK opened at $48.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.39 and a 52-week high of $70.90.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

