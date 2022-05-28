Ali Behbahani Sells 4,445,093 Shares of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Stock

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) Director Ali Behbahani sold 4,445,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total transaction of $355,607.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GNCA opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.90.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNCA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,652,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,079,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 150,309 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 91,304 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

