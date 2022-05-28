Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Major Shareholder Buys $456,164.16 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Tuesday, May 10th, 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,255.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,494.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,689.85.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,115,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,761,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 53.8% during the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.