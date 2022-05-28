Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 375.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 26,308 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 235.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,547,000 after buying an additional 106,453 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $257,187,000 after buying an additional 576,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,536.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMED. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $117.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.42. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.53 and a 12-month high of $276.21.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.81 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

