Analysts Anticipate Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.42. Associated Banc reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

ASB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $102,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $53,255,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,913,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,815,000 after buying an additional 1,796,682 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $34,414,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 224.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,861,000 after purchasing an additional 771,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $15,372,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ASB opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

