Analysts Anticipate Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Posted by on May 28th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASBGet Rating) will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.42. Associated Banc reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

ASB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $102,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $53,255,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,913,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,815,000 after buying an additional 1,796,682 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $34,414,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 224.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,861,000 after purchasing an additional 771,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $15,372,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ASB opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Associated Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Associated Banc (ASB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.