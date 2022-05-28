Analysts Expect Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) to Post $1.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) to report $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Entergy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36. Entergy posted earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entergy will report full-year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $6.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $6.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Entergy.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETR. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Warburg Research set a $177.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a $188.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Entergy stock opened at $121.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. Entergy has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $126.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.10%.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $149,526.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $283,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,825 shares of company stock valued at $24,785,697 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

