Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.31.

Several brokerages have commented on AR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $44.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.42 and a beta of 3.72. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $254,599.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,112.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,037,352 shares of company stock worth $35,954,600. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

