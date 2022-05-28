Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 3,938.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMEH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of AMEH stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.22. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $133.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $263.26 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 16.80%.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

