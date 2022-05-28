Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Appian were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Appian by 33.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Appian by 70.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Appian by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $50.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.93. Appian Co. has a twelve month low of $40.63 and a twelve month high of $149.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.76.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $114.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Matheos sold 4,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $284,564.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,228,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 839,818 shares of company stock worth $40,140,064 and sold 16,082 shares worth $908,684. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on APPN shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Appian in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

