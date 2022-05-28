Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Gap Down to $33.97

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.97, but opened at $33.08. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $33.98, with a volume of 489 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.36.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.15 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 42.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 362.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 760.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

