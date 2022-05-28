Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,920,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,929,000 after buying an additional 19,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,119,000 after buying an additional 76,485 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,139,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,279,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 909,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after buying an additional 129,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11,578.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,344,000 after buying an additional 818,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $54.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.08.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.03 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 146.56% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

APAM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.36.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

