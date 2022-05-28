Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Shares Gap Up to $177.96

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $177.96, but opened at $184.72. Asbury Automotive Group shares last traded at $181.85, with a volume of 8 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 34.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $4,669,676.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

