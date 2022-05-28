ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Down to $3.19

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.19, but opened at $3.10. ATRenew shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 14,701 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ATRenew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83.

ATRenew ( NYSE:RERE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41. On average, equities analysts expect that ATRenew Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ATRenew during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

