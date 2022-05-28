AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 12,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 123,210 shares.The stock last traded at $22.70 and had previously closed at $22.16.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AUDC shares. Sidoti raised shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America cut shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. AudioCodes had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $66.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AudioCodes by 14.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its position in AudioCodes by 23.5% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 133,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 78,967 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 164,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

