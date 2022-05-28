Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 115,899 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth $276,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 32.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $761,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $612,206.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

ACLS opened at $62.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.67. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $83.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.12 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACLS. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

