B. Riley Lowers Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Price Target to $29.00

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at B. Riley from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.23% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Guess”s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet raised Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of GES opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.91. Guess’ has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.07.

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.39 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guess’ will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess’ announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Guess’ by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Guess’ by 292.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Guess’ by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

