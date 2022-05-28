Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.47% of OrthoPediatrics worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 708.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 71,543 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 222.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 67.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,477,000 after purchasing an additional 19,151 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.44 million, a P/E ratio of -58.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.27. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $73.91.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.78 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, CEO David R. Bailey sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $236,931.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $349,314.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,452 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

