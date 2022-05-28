Bank of America Corp DE Buys 20,464 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,464 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Avangrid by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,868,000 after buying an additional 173,680 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Avangrid by 1,713.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 27,093 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 517,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,159,000 after buying an additional 62,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Avangrid by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.35. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average of $47.18.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

