Bank of America Corp DE Buys 5,745 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.32% of The Shyft Group worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 302,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 111,289 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $22.44 on Friday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $786.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.92 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHYF shares. DA Davidson lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

