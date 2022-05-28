Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,070,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 10,361 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIO. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 150.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $4.29 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

