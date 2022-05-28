Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,311 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.11% of TaskUs worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of TaskUs by 295.2% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 531,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,690,000 after purchasing an additional 397,170 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TaskUs by 327.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,878 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TaskUs by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of TaskUs by 5,146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TASK opened at $24.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average is $37.20. TaskUs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of -32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. TaskUs had a positive return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.81 million. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TASK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TaskUs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

