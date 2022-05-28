Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,689 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,907 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of MicroStrategy worth $5,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 728.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in MicroStrategy by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 716.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

MSTR opened at $219.39 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $891.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.72.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($11.92). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 109.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -11.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $541,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $408,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $561.14.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

