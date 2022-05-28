Bank of America Corp DE Grows Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.33% of Compass Minerals International worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, CL King lowered their target price on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

Shares of CMP opened at $45.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -146.74 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average of $55.73. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.20 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.32 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -193.54%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

